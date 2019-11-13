Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Suspect in Lafayette drive-by shooting has long criminal record

Local

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette police arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Police identified Shaquille Batiste, 25, as the suspect.

Batiste is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

News 10 dug deeper into Batiste’s past criminal record.

In 2013, Batiste was the suspect in an aggravated rape charge.

The same year, Batiste turned himself in for armed robbery and battery of a juvenile.

In August 2014, Batiste went to court in Lafayette Parish for second-degree robbery.

Records show in June 2015, Batiste was arrested for illegal possession of stolen firearms while attempting to commit a crime.

Batiste stayed out of trouble until 2018, when he was arrested three times for theft of firearms and burglary.

After he was released from jail, Batiste was arrested again in 2018 for domestic abuse battery.

On September 15, 2019, Batiste was booked into jail for possession of a firearm.

These felonies all led up to Batiste’s latest charge: attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

35°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

37°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Opelousas

33°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Some clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

35°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
20 mph NNE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F A few clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

35°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
26°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories