Suspect in Lafayette drive-by shooting has long criminal record

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette police arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Police identified Shaquille Batiste, 25, as the suspect.

Batiste is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

News 10 dug deeper into Batiste’s past criminal record.

In 2013, Batiste was the suspect in an aggravated rape charge.

The same year, Batiste turned himself in for armed robbery and battery of a juvenile.

In August 2014, Batiste went to court in Lafayette Parish for second-degree robbery.

Records show in June 2015, Batiste was arrested for illegal possession of stolen firearms while attempting to commit a crime.

Batiste stayed out of trouble until 2018, when he was arrested three times for theft of firearms and burglary.

After he was released from jail, Batiste was arrested again in 2018 for domestic abuse battery.

On September 15, 2019, Batiste was booked into jail for possession of a firearm.

These felonies all led up to Batiste’s latest charge: attempted first-degree murder.