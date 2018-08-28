Suspect in Daisy Lynn Landry disappearance proclaims innocence

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Malik Davis (Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

The man charged with killing a Lafayette woman last year wrote in court documents that he is innocent in a story published by the Daily Advertiser.

Malik Davis, 23, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May 2017 disappearance of Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry, 18.

Landry’s body has never been found, despite extensive searches throughout the area. Authorities have never detailed what evidence they may have against Davis that resulted in the murder charge.

In recent months, Davis has submitted handwritten motions in his own defense. He remains in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

“I am in jail for something I did not do, nor do I have knowledge of, and my attorney is not in compliance with what I’ve asked of him,” Davis wrote in a recent motion. “If the State did not have sufficient evidence I shouldn’t of never been detained and ‘officially’ charged with 2nd-degree murder.”

The comments came in Davis’ second handwritten motion for a speedy trial. A judge denied both motions, saying that granting them would cause “confusion” at trial.

Davis is being held on a $250,000 bond on the murder charge. Jail records show he is also charged with simple robbery and possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics. A bond of $20,000 was set on the robbery charge and a bond of $15,000 was set on the narcotics charge.

Davis had more harsh words for attorney Clay LeJeune, a public defender who was assigned to him after his arrest.

“Mr. Clay LeJeune contends that at my next court date the charges would be dismissed due to lack of evidence, which I’ve heard before,” Davis wrote.

In other documents, Davis asserted that LeJeune has not filed certain requested motions on his behalf and that he has written complaints to state legal officials about the attorney.

Davis’ trial has been delayed twice this year, in May and August. The next scheduled court date is a status hearing on Nov. 15.

Court records show another attorney, Valex Amos, enrolled as Davis’ lawyer in July.

However, LeJeune said via email that he is still representing Davis. He noted that a trial date for Davis was moved so another case involving LeJeune could be resolved.

“This is a difficult case for all involved,” LeJeune said. “I am comfortable that Mr. Davis is on board with the way this case is being handled and how it is proceeding.”

Amos did not respond to a request for comment.

The Daily Advertiser