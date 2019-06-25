Suspect in connection with two reckless operation complaints is arrested in Jeff Davis parish

On Friday, June 21, 2019, deputies with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriffs Office received a call around 11:15 p.m. reporting that a reckless driver on I-10 had struck a guardrail. Shortly after, a hit-and-run complaint was reported on I-10 milepost 46.

The victim reported the same description as the reckless operation complaint that came in prior. Deputies discovered the disabled vehicle with damages on I-10 west at milepost 45. The driver, identified as 23-year old Matthew Doucet of Sulphur, was responding to officers with slurred speech and appeared to be under the influence.

He was arrested and booked into the parish jail for DWI and Resisting an Officer. Louisiana State Police handled the hit-and-run investigation, additional charges are expected for Doucet.

