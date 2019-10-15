Suspect in alleged poisoning at St. Thomas More released on bond

There is new information in the alleged poisoning case of a student at St. Thomas More High School.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have confirmed the suspect arrested and what chemical was used.

News Ten Anchor Dalfred Jones has those details in this developing story.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office the person you see here, 17-year-old Peyton Breaux is accused in the alleged poisoning last week.

Breaux faces a charge of aggravated battery and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where is later bonded out.

An arrest report acquired by KLFY states that the chemical used in the alleged poisoning was a bottle containing sodium hydroxide, which is commonly known as lye.

A parent who wished to remain anonymous, told KLFY the mixture burned the student’s mouth.

They added another student sat in some of the same liquid and it burned through his clothes.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies say they have concluded their investigation and that the case is now in the hands of the District Attorney.