Suspect identified in shooting on May 23 in Church Point

CHURHC POINT, La.- Curtis E Guidry Black, 33, Church Point was identified by witnesses as one of the shooters in a report of shots being fired on MLK Drive, on the evening of May 23, 2019.

The vehicle in which the victims were driving when shot at received two bullet holes.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Guidry through the 15th Judicial District.

This shooting proceeded from an earlier altercation involving family members of both the victims and suspects.

Guidry has been charged with the following warrants and anyone knowing his location is being asked to contact your local police department.

Guidry is also considered to be armed.

Other arrests are also pending further investigation for additional shooters.

