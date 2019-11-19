Suspect flees into wooded area after Breaux Bridge Police attempt arrest

Breaux Bridge Police say they need the public’s assistance locating a man wanted on multiple felony warrants.

According to police, Tommy Nedie is wanted on charges including illegal dis charge of firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal carrying of weapon, and possession of schedule I w/intent to distribute (2 counts )

Late last week, Breaux Bridge Police say they attempted to make an arrest on Nedie but he fled into a wooded area.

If you know his whereabouts, call police.

Nedie should be considered armed and dangerous, and police ask that you do not approach.