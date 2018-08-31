Suspect caught in St. Landry Parish after chase

SCOTT PD

SCOTT, La. - An Opelousas man is behind bars after leading authorities on a chase.

Police arrested 32-year old Joseph Hidalgo in St. Landry Parish. The chase started after a Scott Police officer observed the suspects motorcycle driving erratically on Ambassador Caffery. Police say the suspect refused to stop after authorities initiated a traffic stop.

During the pursuit, Scott Police were aided by additional law enforcement agencies.

Hidalgo is charged with Reckless Operation, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.