Eunice police have arrested a suspect in a November 4 homicide investigation.

19-year-old Demyron Skinner is accused in the shooting death of 21-year -old Deomante Frank.

According to police, the shooting took place at the intersection of East Maple Avenue and South Martin Luthur King Jr. Drive.

Skinner was charged with second degree murder.

The investigation is on-going and more charges are possible, police said.