Suspect arrested in connection with shooting near Rayne High, faces attempted murder charge

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)- An 18-year-old Crowley man was arrested Wednesday during an investigation into an Oct. 12 shooting near Rayne High School’s campus.

Don’Tray Miller faces one count of attempted second degree murder, unlawful interruption of the operation of a school and unlawful carrying a firearm at a school function.

Miller was booked into Acadia Parish Jail on a $310,000 bond.

Shots rang out that Friday night during Rayne High School’s football game. Seven cars were struck, police said.

Four suspects are facing charges in this investigation.

