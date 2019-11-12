Suspect arrested in connection with 2014 double murder in Vermilion Parish

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man and woman found inside a burned car in Vermilion Parish in 2014.

“A continuing investigation by Sheriff’s Detectives and the District Attorney’s Office lead to information which identified Tosanwomy Gee as a suspect involved in the double homicide,” the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

The victims, Cody Fell and Abigail Deshotel Clark, were discovered burned inside of a stolen vehicle located on Claude Road in Maurice.

Authorities said investigation is ongoing and further arrests are possible.