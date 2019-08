LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Boot Barn on Ambassador Caffery.

Lafayette police spokesman Karl Rattcliff said a man armed with a knife walked into the store and demanded money.

He then fled on foot with the cash, but was arrested a short distance from the location.

The suspect has been identified as Michael Canady.

No one was harmed, Ratcliff said.