Suspect arrested for 11th time after deputy pursuit in Jeff Davis Parish

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Two suspects are facing multiple charges after fleeing from deputies during an attempted traffic stop Thursday night.

At about 7 p.m. Jeff Davis patrol deputies stopped a white Kia Sorrento for traffic violation in the Super 1 Foods parking lot in Jennings.

The driver reportedly sped away as the deputy was exiting his unit and a pursuit was initiated.

The chase lasted more than 10 minutes and for early 8 miles before stopping on La. 102.

The driver and passenger fled on foot and were arrested a short time later with the assistance of Jennings police officers.

A passenger, identified as Kendrick Z Babineaux, 38, of Jennings, was arrested on outstanding warrant for probation and parole on a cocaine trafficking charge. Babineaux has six prior felony violent crime arrests, authorities said.

Kendrick Babineaux (JDPSO)

The driver, Brian Anthony Paddio, 35, of Harvey, was arrested on speeding, stop signs and yield signs, signal by hand and arm or signal lamps, driving under suspension, aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer and criminal trespassing.

Brian Paddio (JDPSO)

This was Paddio’s eleventh arrest to include Jefferson parish, Calcasieu, Lafayette and St. Landry, authorities said.