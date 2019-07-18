Suspect arrested after taxi driver robbed at gunpoint in Opelousas, taxi taken

Opelousas police arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint in June.

Police say they were patrolling in the 800 blk. of Emmett St. on Tuesday and came into contact with Brian Broussard of Opelousas.

During the contact, police say, they discovered that Broussard had a handgun concealed on his person and was taken into custody and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the illegal carrying of a weapon violation.

Investigators say they further located other items in Broussard’s possession that led them to look further into a recent armed robbery case that occurred on June 11, 2019 where a taxi driver was robbed at gun point and his taxi taken in 1200 blk. of Daniel Alley and recovered a short time later abandoned a few blocks from the robbery.

After following up on details on the new information, police say, Broussard was booked on one count of armed robbery with a firearm.

An investigation is ongoing and more arrest are expected, police said.