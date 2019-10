Saints Quarterback Drew Brees was in Lafayette Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming opening of Surge Entertainment.

Surge, which is co-owned by Brees, is expected to open in a few weeks.

The family entertainment center features new and exciting cutting edge activities for fun-seekers of all ages.

Brees says he is excited to bring the project to Acadiana, and talks about some of the features you can expect to see.

The facility is located at 2723 West Pinhook Road.