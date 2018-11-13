Supporting local military families with care packages Video

Every year, a group of veterans coordinate an effort to provide basic comfort supplies for their fellow veterans in nursing homes.

News Ten Anchor Tracy Wirtz explains how you can help.

Acadiana Area for Veterans is working to collect items for their care package drive and as of Monday, they still have about 250 veterans in area nursing homes who are due to receive care packages.

Each package contains personal items like deodorant, toothpaste, lap blankets, and socks.

The group relies on the generosity of the community to make sure every veteran gets a goodie bag.

Each care package is filled with items some veterans may not be able to purchase due to limited income, lack of family, or the inability to go and buy things themselves.

Care package items to consider include:

Personal care: Toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, soap, deodorant, wipes, laundry items, shaving items, beanies, combs, socks, gloves, perfume, body-spray, mouthwash, blankets

Drop off locations include:

99.9 KTDY, Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, La.

Crown and Anchor Tattoo Shop, 5905 Johnston St, Lafayette, La.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, 428 Hugh Wallis Road Lafayette, La.







