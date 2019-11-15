Live Now
Sunshine and Milder Weather Returns Today After a Cold Morning

Temperatures are dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s this Friday morning as Acadiana starts the day cold and cloudy. Clouds will move out quickly, leading to sunny and breezy weather this afternoon. A gradual warming trend will kick off today with highs getting into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunny and milder weather is expected throughout the weekend but we could see some frosty conditions each night.

