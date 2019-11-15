Temperatures are dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s this Friday morning as Acadiana starts the day cold and cloudy. Clouds will move out quickly, leading to sunny and breezy weather this afternoon. A gradual warming trend will kick off today with highs getting into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunny and milder weather is expected throughout the weekend but we could see some frosty conditions each night.
Sunshine and Milder Weather Returns Today After a Cold Morning
Abbeville40°F Broken Clouds Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley41°F Overcast Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas40°F Broken Clouds Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge41°F Broken Clouds Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia42°F Few Clouds Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous