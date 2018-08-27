Sunset Police find illegal drugs, money and hand gun during traffic stop; two arrested
SUNSET, La. (KLFY) - Two men were arrested in Sunset in connection with illegal drug activity after a traffic stop on Sunday night.
Police say when they made the stop, they found marijuana, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, an undisclosed amount of cash and a loaded nine-millimeter handgun.
Devonte Linden and Miles Pickens were in the car along with 3 unrestrained juveniles, police say.
Linden and Miles were booked on multiple felony charges.
