Sunset Police find illegal drugs, money and hand gun during traffic stop; two arrested

Miles Pickens (left) and Devonte Linden (right) Photo Credit: Sunset Police Department

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) - Two men were arrested in Sunset in connection with illegal drug activity after a traffic stop on Sunday night.

Police say when they made the stop, they found marijuana, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, an undisclosed amount of cash and a loaded nine-millimeter handgun.

Photo: Sunset Police Department

Devonte Linden and Miles Pickens were in the car along with 3 unrestrained juveniles, police say.

Linden and Miles were booked on multiple felony charges.