Sunset Mardi Gras Parade moved back for 2020

On Thursday, the village of Sunset voted to move their Mardi Gras parade.

The parade will be held on Saturday, Bebruary 22, 2020 next year opposed to traditionally hosting it Mardi Gras day.

Reasons for moving it back were due to competition with other towns’ parades and to get more business and vendor participation.

“I think it’s a really good outcome for the community. I think it’s a win-win for everybody. Hopefully we can work this out now to where we can get the businesses more involved in our fundraising events that we have, our dance which is also a fundraiser and hopefully some more business sponsorships for our floats,” explains Sunset Mardi Gras Association president Ryan Robin.

Robin notes that it’s Sunset’s goal to have a unique Mardi Gras experience compared to Mamou and Church Point.