Summertime brings increase in house burglaries, keep your home secure while out on vacation

Summer brings an increase in home burglaries and petty theft, according to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot.

He says taking extra precautions can make the difference in whether your house gets hit by burglars or not, “We shouldn’t have to do that. It’s your stuff it’s on your property. You shouldn’t have to take extra measures to protect it, but regardless there are thieves out there.”

He says the best way to protect your home is by telling a neighbor you trust that you are going on vacation. Fontenot suggests you ask them to check on your home every day, get your mail for you, and even move your car if you left it in the driveway.

You can also buy a timer for the lights in your home, so they will go on and off automatically, making it seem as if someone is home.

“Sometimes people will case a house a while. They’re trying to find when it’s the most opportune time to go in,” explains the Chief.

Another tip he has for vacationers is one not many think about, “If you’re out on vacation taking snapshots and sending pictures letting everyone know saying ‘hey look where we’re at’ you’re just advertising to everyone that no one’s at your house.”

He suggests, instead, to wait until you’re back home to post the pictures online.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now