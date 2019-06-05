Summer school closures for Thursday due to weather

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Due to expected heavy rain and possible flooding, the Lafayette Parish School System will close all summer programs, including summer feeding programs, on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Summer school personnel are excused tomorrow.

A determination regarding Central Office personnel and school administrators will be made later in the day as the district monitors conditions.

The City of Carencro Recreation Department is also closing Thursday.

In St. Martin Parish:

The EOC Summer School at Breaux Bridge and Cecilia High School

The Extended School Year Program

Migrant and English Learner Program

Virtual Summer School

Teche Elementary Summer School

Breaux Bridge Summer Enrichment Program

Girl Scouts Camp Spy School

Owens Developemental Learning Center

In Vermilion Parish:

Summer school for Migrant and English Learners is canceled Thursday, June 6. Employees and students who are part of this program do not have to attend school. All other twelve month employees should report to work as normal.

All locations of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana will be closed Thursday, June 6th due to inclement weather.

The clubs are expected to reopen, Friday June 7.

All Sugar and Spice Preschool locations are closed today.

For My Child Learning Center in Lafayette is closed today.

The ASSIST Agency summer programs and all feeding sites in Acadia and

Jeff Davis parishes will be closed Thursday due to weather. Programs

will resume on Friday.

Jeff Davis parishes will be closed Thursday due to weather. Programs will resume on Friday. LARC’s Vocational Day Program is closed todat.

Play & Learn Daycare in Scott is closed today.

Doodlebugs Daycare in Lafayette is closed today.

Gucherau Daycare will not open until 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Covenant Preschool in Lafayette is closed today.

Mimi’s Preschool in Scott is closed today.

New Beginnings Primitive Baptist Church in Kaplan & Bridging the Gap Summer Feeding Program is canceled today.

Sarah’s Daycare in Lafayette is delaying opening until 8:30 a.m.

Little Oaks Learning Center in Lafayette closed today.

Truman Daycare & Learning Center in Lafayette is closed today.

