Summer months slow for blood donations

At the Cajundome Convention Center, Vitalant held its blood drive in partnership with SLEMCO.

The summer months are the slowest time for blood donations and there is always a demand for more.

Vitalant says it needs donors now more than ever.

“Just if you’ve never donated blood before, please give it a try. It’s something, one of the most selfless acts that you can do for someone else. It’s simple, it’s free, you always walk away with a thank you gift, and its a wonderful way to make an impact on someone’s life.”



For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now