​It's a hot afternoon, but the humidity isn't too bad. The last few days have been nice with the lower humidity, but the humidity will be increasing for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s for the next week, and lows will be in the mid to upper 60s for the next few nights, then the 70s return for lows by the weekend. As a storm system approaches, rain chances will increase over the weekend. The best chance will be Sunday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, but I don't expect widespread severe weather. A summer-like weather pattern will carry over into early next week.

