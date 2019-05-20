Summer-Like Weather

​It looks as though summer may be here for good as the weather pattern is favoring it. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 70s, and highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. High pressure aloft will be move over, bringing Acadiana hot weather, and normally rain chances stay very low with high pressure aloft. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with the heat index near 100° during the hottest parts of the day for the next week. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. The long, hot summer is here.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now