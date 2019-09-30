Summer-Like this Work Week, Cold Front Possible for the Weekend

The summer-like heat and humidity is ramping up for the work week. Each day will see temperatures start in the mid-70s before they climb near 90° every afternoon. The humidity is much higher compared to last week so the heat index will reach the lower 100s in most of Acadiana during the hottest part of the day. Rain chances should remain low until the end of the week as isolated activity becomes more likely Thursday and Friday. Models are showing a weak cold front coming in Saturday morning which may bring in slightly cooler and less humid weather for the weekend.