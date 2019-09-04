Summer brings overcrowding in animal shelters

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Iberia Parish Animal Shelter has been helping dogs and cats find permanent homes for nearly ten years, but every summer the shelter faces the same problem: overcrowding.

From May to August, the number of animals brought into the shelter peaks dramatically.

“We get animals in every day, every single day. I can’t remember the last time there was a day when nothing came in,” Sonia Tauzin, the animal shelter’s manager, said.

The increase in strays every summer happens because of mating seasons for dogs and cats.

“They breed during the warmer weather,” Tauzin said.

While more animals are brought into the shelter, the adoption rates also go down.

“It’s our slowest time for adoptions and biggest time for intakes,” Tauzin said.

The shelter can only hold about 60 dogs and 20 cats at a time because of a limited number of kennels, but Tauzin says there’s a solution: fostering.

Fostering a dog or cat means the Iberia Parish Animal Shelter has one more kennel available for a new intake.

It also helps the animal learn to socialize with people and develop a personality.

“If you don’t want to take on another animal, you can foster. It’s a temporary fix. It helps the animal you get to know the animal. It helps find it the right home.”

