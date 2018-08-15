Subtropical Storm Ernesto in the central North Atlantic

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAFAYETTE, La. - Subtropical Depression 5 strengthened into Subtropical Storm Ernesto over the northern Atlantic Ocean earlier today. The classification subtropical simply means the strongest winds around the

storm are far removed from the center of circulation.

In Ernesto's case the highest winds are about 90 statute miles north and northeast of the center. If these stronger winds contract and become more concentrated near the center Ernesto could be re-classified as a tropical storm.



Ernesto is expected to slowly move northward and intensify further the rest of today and tonight while it moves over relatively warm waters. So, there is opportunity for Ernesto to become a pure

tropical storm. “This system poses no threats to the United States as it will stay well in the northern Atlantic”, said KLFY Storm Team meteorologist Chris Cozart. Later tomorrow and tomorrow night Ernesto will start to move over cooler water and into an area of higher wind shear. These more hostile environmental conditions will cause the storm

to weaken and Ernesto should transition to a non-tropical storm system by Friday and it will likely lose all tropical characteristics by Saturday.

What is left of this system may move across the British Isles later this weekend bringing some rain and wind to parts of Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England.

