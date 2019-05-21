Subtropical Storm Andrea Forms in the Western Atlantic, Kicking Off the Hurricane Season Early

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Subtropical Storm Andrea formed last night in the western Atlantic Ocean and becomes the first named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The season officially begins June 1st but tropical systems forming in May is not that uncommon. Subtropical Storm Andrea is expected to stay and dissipate in the western Atlantic with no threat to the Gulf of Mexico. The only threat to land will be for Bermuda as they could see tropical storm conditions because of Andrea.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now