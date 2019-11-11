Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Stunning early voting numbers for Louisiana

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Over 489k voters in Louisiana took advantage of the early voting period ahead of the November 16 general election.

On Monday, the Secretary of State’s Office issued the statewide early voting statistical report.

In parishes throughout Acadiana, the numbers were:

  • Lafayette Parish : 17,051
  • Iberia Parish: 8,341
  • St. Martin Parish: 7,813
  • St. Landry Parish: 7,549
  • St. Mary Parish: 5,866
  • Acadia Parish: 5,458
  • Vermilion Parish: 5,374
  • Evangeline Parish: 3,819

Around the state, East Baton Rouge Parish saw the highest turnout from early voters with 58,249 showing up at the parish registar of voters office.

Cameron Parish saw the lowest turnout among early voters with only 820 showing up to cast ballots.

Polls open Saturday, November 16 around the state beginning at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

You must show a driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID, LA Wallet digital driver’s license or some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.

If you do not have a driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID or some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature, you may still cast your vote by signature on a voter affidavit, the Secretary of State Office says.

Anyone who experiences problems at the polls or if questions arise, the principal office of the registrar of voters in each parish will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Here is a daily comparison of early voting numbers from the Lafayette Registrar of Voters:

Early voting for Oct. 12, 2019, primary election:

  • Sept. 28- 1639
  • Sept. 30- 1034
  • Oct. 1- 1140
  • Oct. 2- 1327
  • Oct. 3- 1534
  • Oct. 4- 1979

Early voting for Nov. 16, 2019, runoff election:

  • Nov. 2- 2472
  • Nov. 4- 2057
  • Nov. 5- 1960
  • Nov. 6- 2116
  • Nov. 7- 1960

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
35°F Windy with rain likely. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Windy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Rain and wind. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

76°F Few Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories