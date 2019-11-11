Stunning early voting numbers for Louisiana

Over 489k voters in Louisiana took advantage of the early voting period ahead of the November 16 general election.

On Monday, the Secretary of State’s Office issued the statewide early voting statistical report.

In parishes throughout Acadiana, the numbers were:

Lafayette Parish : 17,051

Iberia Parish: 8,341

St. Martin Parish: 7,813

St. Landry Parish: 7,549

St. Mary Parish: 5,866

Acadia Parish: 5,458

Vermilion Parish: 5,374

Evangeline Parish: 3,819

Around the state, East Baton Rouge Parish saw the highest turnout from early voters with 58,249 showing up at the parish registar of voters office.

Cameron Parish saw the lowest turnout among early voters with only 820 showing up to cast ballots.

Polls open Saturday, November 16 around the state beginning at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

You must show a driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID, LA Wallet digital driver’s license or some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.

If you do not have a driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID or some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature, you may still cast your vote by signature on a voter affidavit, the Secretary of State Office says.

Anyone who experiences problems at the polls or if questions arise, the principal office of the registrar of voters in each parish will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Here is a daily comparison of early voting numbers from the Lafayette Registrar of Voters:

Early voting for Oct. 12, 2019, primary election:

Sept. 28- 1639

Sept. 30- 1034

Oct. 1- 1140

Oct. 2- 1327

Oct. 3- 1534

Oct. 4- 1979

Early voting for Nov. 16, 2019, runoff election: