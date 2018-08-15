Study ranks Lafayette 13th highest in burglary rates in U.S. Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - A new study ranks Lafayette thirteenth on a list of U.S. cities with the highest rate of burglaries.

The data is from the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program, which details crime stats by metropolitan statistical areas. The numbers in this study reflect the burglary rate in 2016 per 100,000 residents.

Those stats show there were roughly 685 burglaries per 100,000 residents in the Lafayette Metro Area in 2016.

The Lafayette Police Department says they are doing their part in trying to lower that number.

"We have burglary details and different things that we'll start if we have several burglaries in a certain area. We actually deploy officers out and they'll stay and watch overnight, look for suspicious activity in those areas, and on patrol," said Karl Ratcliff, PIO for the Lafayette Police Department.

Over at Electronic Protection Systems, their experts specialize in making sure residents have the latest security systems and technology to give them a better sense of security.

"In this day and age, it's kind of crazy to not have one (security system)," said Nick Roberie, a sales consultant with Electronic Protection Systems.

EPS says there are ways to keep criminals from breaking in.

"I see it all the time when they (thieves) break that door in, and the second that happens, the alarm goes off, their high tailing it out of there," said Roberie.

He says that cameras can be a great deterrent for crime, and they can also help identify a subject if they may be trying to break into your home.

"When that burglar is casing the place, he's looking at the corner of the home to see if you have a camera or not," said Roberie.

Another way to deter criminals is to have a security company sign in front your home.

Police say a good set of flood lights outside your home can also be a great deterrent.

"They (thieves) don't want to be seen, they don't want to be captured on video, they don't want to leave evidence that they were there," said Ratcliff.

The simplest thing to do is make sure your home as well as vehicle are locked at all times.

Police remind homeowners to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

For more information from Electronic Protection Systems, you can call them at 337-232-2487.



Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.