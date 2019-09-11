Study: Lafayette suffered nation’s third largest job loss since 2014, but bouncing back

Lafayette’s metro area had the nation’s third-highest loss of jobs over the past five years, a stark contrast to 106 consecutive months of U.S. job growth, one national study shows.

24/7 Wall Street, a Delaware financial news and opinion company, reviewed percentage change of cities across the U.S. and identified those with the highest percentage decrease in non-farm employment from June 2014 to June 2019.

That methodology, using U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, identified Lafayette as the third-highest metro area on the list, behind only Casper, Wyoming, and Houma-Thibodaux, which topped the list.

The number of people employed in Lafayette’s metro area may have decreased since 2014, but the area has bounced back recently, according to U.S. labor data and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

