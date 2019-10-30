Live Now
Students, faculty attend grand opening of Cypress Lake Plaza at UL Lafayette

Students, faculty and staff members – not to mention alligators, herons, turtles and other wildlife that call Cypress Lake home – were on hand during a dedication and ribbon-cutting today near the Student Union on the campus at UL Lafayette.

The new Cypress Lake Plaza Pier provides an elevated path that stretches out into the heart of the only managed wetland on a U.S. college campus.

Cypress Lake Plaza includes a new green space as well as a stage with the Cypress Lake as a backdrop.

A mini amphitheater with a podium allows speakers and presenters a scenic spot to address campus crowds.

