Students face felony charges after pouring cleaner in teacher's drink behind her back

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) - A Snapchat video showed a 17-year-old Eunice High School student pouring "Krud Kutter", a household cleaner, into her teacher's cup. Now, that student and the one who recorded it are facing felony charges of 'mingling harmful substances.'

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said although it's a felony charge, the students won't be tried as adults.

"The new Louisiana law for certain offenses you're still considered an adult at the age of 17. But for many offenses, now, if you're 17, you're considered a juvenile," the chief said. "For mingling harmful substances, this is not one of the statutes that's mentioned in the new law."

The law went into effect March 1. Before that, 17-year-old individuals arrested in connection with nonviolent crimes in Louisiana went to adult jails and prisons. Because this is considered a non-violent crime, the two students involved will not go to jail.

But some people think they should. Ashley Fuselier, parent of a Eunice High School student, said the arrested students in this case should have harsher penalties.

"I think they should go to jail. I mean, you can't just put something in somebody's drink. It's the same thing, almost, as like the date rape drug," she said. "You're putting stuff in somebody's drink, you have intent to do something. You're not doing it just to be funny."

She adds it could have had severe, if not deadly, consequences, "They don't know any medical history on this teacher, something bad and serious could have happened."

But those charges may change as the investigation continues. Chief Fontenot says his department found this isn't the first time students did this.

"Apparently there were other instances where they put stuff into that teacher's drink," he said.

Fontenot said as far as they know, the teacher has not experienced any health issues from the tampered drinks.

The school responded to the incident by saying they're cooperating with police in the investigation and and the students will be recommended for expulsion.



