Storms This Evening, Nice Weekend...

Showers and storms will move across Acadiana this evening. A few could be strong to severe. An inch of rain will be possible with some of the storms. The storms move out later tonight and it will be a mostly dry weekend with highs in the low 90s. We will see a slight chance of rain tomorrow.

