Storms Possible Overnight…

As an upper level disturbance moves across Acadiana this evening and tonight, showers and storms will be possible. The better chance of rain will be across the eastern parts of the state. I think the disturbance moves east of Acadiana tomorrow, so rain chances will be low. A few storms will be possible with highs in the low 90s.

