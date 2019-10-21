Storms Likely Today, Low Threat for Severe Weather

Showers and storms will be likely this Monday from 9am to 4pm as a strong cold front marches through Acadiana. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire state outlined in their “Slight Risk” category for severe weather. This is a 2 out of 5 for likelihood to severe storms. The overall threat will be damaging winds but a brief and weak tornado is possible too. Heavy rainfall is also a concern with some areas receiving 1-2″ inches of rain. Rain chances should end by the evening hours as we turn cooler tonight with clearing skies.