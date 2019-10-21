Breaking News
Tropical Storm Nestor forms, moving toward northern Gulf Coast
Storms Likely Today, Low Threat for Severe Weather

Showers and storms will be likely this Monday from 9am to 4pm as a strong cold front marches through Acadiana. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire state outlined in their “Slight Risk” category for severe weather. This is a 2 out of 5 for likelihood to severe storms. The overall threat will be damaging winds but a brief and weak tornado is possible too. Heavy rainfall is also a concern with some areas receiving 1-2″ inches of rain. Rain chances should end by the evening hours as we turn cooler tonight with clearing skies.

