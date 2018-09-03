Storm preparedness

There’s a storm brewing in the Gulf. It could make land fall in Louisiana as early as Wednesday morning.

As of now, its impact on Acadiana is expected to be minimal. This storm though is serving as a reminder for Acadiana residents to get prepared.

A three-day supply of water and non perishable food items a necessity during hurricane season.

Regardless of the size or expected impact of the storm, any system in the Gulf should not be taken lightly.