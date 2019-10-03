‘Stop the shooting’ family of Ville Platte victim pleads

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Family members have identified the victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting in Ville Platte as 41-year-old Julius Goudy.

“I’m so hurt right now because he died out here like a dog,” said one of them.

Family and friends of Goudy gathered at the spot where he was killed to take a stand against what they’re calling overwhelming gun violence in the city.

“It’s constantly shooting after shooting after shooting. Somebody’s momma is crying, somebody’s sister and brother is crying. And now we’re crying and I don’t think it’s right,” said a relative.

“It’s time to stop this gun violence. Cause now it’s hit home. We’ve got to stop this in Ville Platte,” added another.

They say even the most innocent people are being affected, “We have a lot of young kids in this neighborhood and they’re always at threat with all this gun violence that we have. And they like to roam the street because we don’t have things for them to do so sometimes they’re in the streets. But this should be a place where kids can play and not have to fear for their lives.”

Residents in the area also expressed their fear of the violence, “So many lives are being taken and I fear for my own life and I didn’t do anything wrong.”

And through tears, they pleaded for only one thing, “Help us, law enforcement. Please.”

If you have information to help solve this case, call the Ville Platte Police Department at (337) 363-1313.