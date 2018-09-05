Stolen gun found in Ville Platte teen's possession Video

A loaded 9 mm handgun, reported stolen from the Mamou area, was found in the possession of a 14-year-old teen in Ville Platte, according to police.

Around 11 a.m on August 30, a school administrator responded to a report of a male juvenile carrying a gun near Ville Platte High School.

The school administrator placed the school on lockdown and contacted police. When officers arrived, they obtained information that led them to a residence on High School Drive where they made contact with the suspect who, police say, would not open the door.

When police contacted the teen's parents they gained entry into the home and found a 9 millimeter gun.

The teen was arrested and charged with one count illegal possession of a stolen firearm, one count illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and one count of possesion of a firearm in a school zone.