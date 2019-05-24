Stephensville residents prepare for possible opening of Spillway Video

STEPHENSVILLE , La. ( KLFY ) - Lower St. Martin Parish residents are already under a voluntary evacuation order due to the rising water levels.



If the Morganza Spillway opens in June, people could see even more flooding in their neighborhoods.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office have both Stephensville Road and Bayou Estates blocked off, only open open to residents, due to the flooding in the streets.

A number of residents with small cars are parking them by the levee across the street from Doiron's Landing because the water is simply getting too high.

" I'd say another maybe foot, and they going to have to shut off the electricity sooner or later. Because our electrical boxes are underneath the ground. "

Early King showed KLFY videos he took of the high water in his neighborhood, Bayou Estates.

It's one of the subdivisions when you go down the now closed Stephensville Road, in lower St. Martin Parish.

" Is this the highest you've seen the water? " questioned KLFY's Lester Duhe ' .

" Ever. It's the highest it's ever been, " said King.

If officials decide to open the Spillway, residents say that could spell trouble a few days later.

" Sure, that always gets you nervous, because it's going to throw water on us. And how much are we going to get? 1 foot, 2 foot, 5 foot, we don't know, so it's prepare for the worst, " said King.

" CPRA (Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority) has been in contact with the St. Mary Parish Levee District, to begin the process of procurement for 'barge installation' in the Bayou Chene , to reduce additional backwater flooding in St. Mary, but also in Terrrebone , Assumption, St. Martin and Iberville .

" I use the aquadam now, and if you don't put a backing of some sort, when the water hits them they roll over. So basically what I'm going to do now is get the sandbags, and put them as a, kind of to keep it stable as a barrier, " said Rod Bailey, a Bayou Estates resident.

" What are you going to do if it floods? " questioned Duhe ' .

" Start over. Do something new. Maybe move, " said King.



Sandbags are available for residents at Stephensville Park, located right off of Highway 70.

