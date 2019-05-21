Stephensville elementary school closed for second day due to high water

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stephensville Elementary School will be closed again Tuesday due to high water conditions.

Officials have announved that students will remain home, however faculty and staff will report to work.

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 was scheduled as the official last day of the school year at Stephensville.

No word yet on if students will have to make up the days missed due to weather.

