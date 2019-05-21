Local

Stephensville elementary school closed for second day due to high water

Posted: May 20, 2019 07:57 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 07:57 PM CDT

Stephensville Elementary School will be closed again Tuesday due to high water conditions.

Officials have announved that students will remain home, however faculty and staff will report to work.

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 was scheduled as the official last day of the school year at Stephensville. 

No word yet on if students will have to make up the days missed due to weather. 

 

 

 

