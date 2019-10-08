Staying safe while biking at night

There have been two car accidents in the past week that have each left a bicyclist dead.

Bike Lafayette, a cycling advocacy group, promotes bicycle safety and is teaching the public how to stay safe while biking on the roads at night.

“The law is to have a white light in the front and a red light in the back [of your bike], but there is no law against having plenty, plenty more than that,” Andre Angelle, the president of the group, said.

Trooper Thomas Gossen says it’s illegal to ride a bicycle without reflectors.

“State law requires that if you’re going to ride after sunset or before sunrise, you must have a white light on the front of the vehicle that is visible from 500 feet away,” Gossen said.

Gossen says state law also requires cyclists to have side and rear reflectors.

“That’s the minimum that’s needed. A bicycle or an operator can have more than required, but they have a minimum that they must have that,” Gossen said.

Cyclists could be stopped and cited if they are riding their bike at night without these requirements, according to Gossen. He recommends being as bright as possible on the road.

“I would encourage people to ride with reflective vests if you know you are going to be riding in the evening. I’d rather be safe than sorry. The more visible you can be on a bicycle, the better off you’ll be,” Gossen said.