Staying Hot with a Few Showers Today, Watching the Tropics Closely
Tropical Satellites
Caribbean Satellite
West Atlantic Satellite
East Atlantic Satellite
Rain chances will be lower for Acadiana this Tuesday as we see more sunshine across the area. A few showers and storms are still possible, mainly this afternoon but rain chances will only run at 20%. Temperatures are expected back in the lower 90s with a heat index pushing to around 105°. This August type weather will be with us through the rest of the work week.
Checking on the tropics… the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a few areas within the Atlantic Ocean but they all have a low threat of becoming a tropical system in the next 5 days. The closest disturbance is nearing the Bahamas this morning and currently has a 30% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression. This area of storminess will continue to move northwest and is expected to cross Florida and reach the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. At this time, a tropical system to fully develop is possible but the threat remains low. The next name on the list is Humberto.