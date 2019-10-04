Staying Hot through the Weekend, Scattered Rain Possible Late Friday

The summer-like heat wave lasts through the weekend as Acadiana continues to see high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The high humidity will bring the heat index to near 100° during the hottest part of the day. Scattered showers and storms are possible anytime after 2-3pm this Friday with rain chances holding at 40% through much of the evening too. Rainfall could be heavy in a few storms. The weekend rain chances should come down as we keep temperatures above normal. The first cold front of the season is still expected for Monday.