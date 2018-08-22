Statements from Leadership of Louisiana Trans Advocates, Delta Lambda Phi on Drag Queen Story Time
Delta Lambda Phi Social Fraternity:
Delta Lambda Phi Social Fraternity (DLP) strongly supports its members from the UL Lafayette Provisional Chapter who are coordinating the Drag Queen Story Time Event with the Lafayette Public Library, an event that has occurred in public libraries across the country. This program teaches love, diversity and acceptance—powerful and positive messages from which all can benefit, and we are grateful to have a community partner like the library who shares these values. Lafayette citizens also made it clear at tonight’s Council meeting that they also believe in these principles, and we thank them for so openly sharing their acceptance of all members of their community.
Most importantly, this event aligns with DLP’s values of diversity, service and friendship, which the fraternity is committed to furthering in the communities we serve. We are proud of our members at UL Lafayette for providing leadership and promoting inclusivity in their community.
From the Leadership of Louisiana Trans Advocates:
Libraries have a long-standing history of fostering learning. Learning broadens our horizons, shapes our understanding of the world, and allows us to evolve. You wouldn’t move through the world as you do without being taught how to navigate through it.Drag Story Time coming to the Lafayette Public Library is an opportunity to learn above nothing else. In the spirit of learning, this is an excellent time to get a brief overview of what exactly drag is: a performance. Just like you might hire someone to be Elsa for a day, a drag performer will often wear beautiful and elaborate costumes and adopt the persona of a character. When the performer goes home, the costume comes off and they go on living their lives normally. A performer is not necessarily a transgender person, the majority of time they are cisgender men. Even if they are, how they present in drag at a show is just for that: the show.
This is what it looks like to prevent bullying and exclusion: show your school age children that queer and trans people are not subhuman, they aren’t exoctic, and they aren’t wrong for existing as they are. This is what it looks like to lower the suicide rate of queer kids: showing them that it’s okay to be who they are. LGB youth who come from highly rejecting families are 8.4 times as likely to have attempted suicide as LGB peers who reported no or low levels of family rejection. LGBTQIA+ kids who come from highly rejecting families are 8.4 times as likely to have attempted suicide than those who reported no or low levels of family rejection.
Delta Lambda Phi is giving parents of Lafayette the opportunity to foster conversations on what it means to be different and how to accept folks that are different from us. It is shameful that Lafayette citizens and city officials would condemn an opportunity to bridge the gaps in their own community. Louisiana officials are far behind the times: maybe they should read a book or two.
