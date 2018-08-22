Statements from Leadership of Louisiana Trans Advocates, Delta Lambda Phi on Drag Queen Story Time Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Louisiana Trans Advocates [ + - ]

Delta Lambda Phi Social Fraternity:

Delta Lambda Phi Social Fraternity (DLP) strongly supports its members from the UL Lafayette Provisional Chapter who are coordinating the Drag Queen Story Time Event with the Lafayette Public Library, an event that has occurred in public libraries across the country. This program teaches love, diversity and acceptance—powerful and positive messages from which all can benefit, and we are grateful to have a community partner like the library who shares these values. Lafayette citizens also made it clear at tonight’s Council meeting that they also believe in these principles, and we thank them for so openly sharing their acceptance of all members of their community.

Most importantly, this event aligns with DLP’s values of diversity, service and friendship, which the fraternity is committed to furthering in the communities we serve. We are proud of our members at UL Lafayette for providing leadership and promoting inclusivity in their community.

From the Leadership of Louisiana Trans Advocates: