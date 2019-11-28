Live Now
State Police release details on officer involved shooting near Lacassine

State Police released information into an investigation regarding an officer-involved shooting, that involved a Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputy Wednesday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that shortly after 9:00 a.m. deputies and a State Trooper assigned to Troop D responded to a report of shots fired inside a residence. 

The residence is located off of Louisiana Highway 101 north of the community of Lacassine, police said.

Shortly after arrival, police said, responding officers encountered 56-year-old Jeffery Smiley who was holding a weapon outside the residence. 

Police said Smiley was directed to drop the weapon but refused, and at least one deputy discharged his weapon striking Smiley.

Smiley was transported to Lafayette General Hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.  

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.

