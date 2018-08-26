Local

State Police on scene of fatal crash involving vehicle, motorcycle in Vermilion Parish

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 10:10 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 10:10 PM CDT

State Police are on the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Vermilion Parish. 

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Brooks David it happened at the intersection of US 167 near Placide Road. 

David said the crash involves a vehicle and a motorcycle and that one person is confirmed dead. 

Developing story.  More to follow. 
 

