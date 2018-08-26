State Police on scene of fatal crash involving vehicle, motorcycle in Vermilion Parish
State Police are on the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Vermilion Parish.
According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Brooks David it happened at the intersection of US 167 near Placide Road.
David said the crash involves a vehicle and a motorcycle and that one person is confirmed dead.
Developing story. More to follow.
