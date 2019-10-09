State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Iberia Parish crash

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- A 37-year-old Youngsville man was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish.

According to State Police, troopers were called shortly after 2 p.m. to La. Hwy. 87 at Westwood Drive. The victim in the crash has been identified as Michael Paul Schouest III.

The initial investigation indicated that the crash occurred as Schouest was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on La. 87. At the same time, 81-year-old Geraldine Dartez was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup westbound on Westwood Drive.

Dartez failed to yield as she was crossing over LA 87 and struck the oncoming Harley Davidson as she entered the northbound lane.

Despite the fact that he was wearing a DOT approved safety helmet, Schouest received fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Dartez was properly restrained and was uninjured. T

Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

Dartez was cited for LRS 32:122 Right of Way / Vehicle Turning Left at Intersection. This crash remains under investigation.