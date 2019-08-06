State Police: Motorcyclist dies in Evangeline Parish crash

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) –A 39-year-old Ville Platte man was killed Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Evangeline Parish, State Police said.

At approximately 5 p.m. that evening, Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a crash on La. Hwy 10 near Crimson Lane.

The crash victim has been identified as Able Barlow Jr., State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said.

The initial investigation by State Police indicated the crash occurred as Barlow was riding a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on LA Hwy 10. At the same time, 24-year-old Omesha Gallow was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry eastbound on Crimson Lane.

Gallow failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by the oncoming Suzuki as she entered the intersection, State Police said.

Despite the fact that he was wearing a DOT-approved safety helmet, Barlow received severe injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Gossen said.

Gallow and a passenger were properly restrained and were uninjured. Impairment is not suspected on the part of either driver.

Gallow did provide a breath sample which indicated no alcohol in her system. A routine toxicology sample was taken from Barlow and was submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.