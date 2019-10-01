State Police: Man dies from injuries after falling from pickup truck bed

PRAIRIE RONDE, La. (KLFY)- A 38-year-old Opelousas man has died from injuries he sustained after falling from a pickup truck bed on Sept. 27 in rural St. Landry Parish.

According to State Police, Frederick Freeman fell out of the bed of a 2006 Dodge Dakota as it was traveling on La. 103 south of US-167.

Freeman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

On September 30, State Police was notified that Freeman died to his injuries.

The driver was properly restrained and was not injured, troopers said. Impairment was not suspected on the part of Freeman or the driver.

The driver did submit a voluntary breath sample which showed no alcohol present. The driver committed no violations and was not cited, State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said.

This crash remains under investigation.