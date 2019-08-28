State Police investigating Lafayette deputy involved shooting

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Shortly before 12 a.m. on August 27, 2019, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting incident involving their department.

Preliminary investigation indicated that at approximately 11 p.m., LPSO deputies were dispatched to a residence on Espasie Drive. in the Youngsville area. At some point a suspect exited the residence armed with a firearm and was shot by at least one deputy, State Police said.

The subject was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

This remains an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time, State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas said.